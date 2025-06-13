EBRD Delegation Heads To Kazakhstan For Economic Consultations
During the five-day visit, the directors will hold meetings with senior government officials to discuss Kazakhstan's economic priorities and ongoing reform agenda. The delegation will also meet with representatives of international financial institutions, the diplomatic community, and civil society organizations.
The program includes visits to selected projects supported by the EBRD in Kazakhstan, offering the Directors an opportunity to assess the impact of the bank's investments on the ground.
The delegation will include:
Elisabeth Vitzthum (Austria, Israel, Cyprus, Malta, Kazakhstan, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
René van Hell (Netherlands, China, Mongolia, North Macedonia, Armenia)
Michael Offer (Germany)
Dimitris Metaxas-Trikardos (Portugal, Greece, San Marino, India)
Liliana de Sá Kirchknopf (Switzerland, Ukraine, Liechtenstein, Turkmenistan, Serbia, Montenegro, Uzbekistan)
Piotr Szpunar (Poland, Bulgaria, Albania)
Mikko Autti (Alternate – Norway, Finland, Latvia, Lebanon)
Anders Garly Andersen (Alternate – Ireland, Denmark, Lithuania, Kosovo)
Rok Ponikvar (Alternate – Belgium, Slovenia, Luxembourg)
Clement Seitz (Alternate – France)
The visit comes as the EBRD marks 33 years of partnership with Kazakhstan. Since joining the bank in 1992, Kazakhstan has received over 11 billion euros in EBRD investments across 339 projects. Most of the bank's support has gone to strengthening private sector development. Kazakhstan represents the EBRD's largest continuous banking operation in Central Asia.
