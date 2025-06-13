Azerbaijan's MFA Addresses Its Nationals In Israel

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has issued a directive urging its nationals to abstain from undertaking travel to Israel, the ministry's statement said, Trend reports.

"Due to the current tense security situation between Israel and Iran, citizens of Azerbaijan are advised to refrain from visits to Israel unless absolutely necessary, and those who do travel are advised to exercise high caution.

Citizens of Azerbaijan currently in Israel are asked to observe security and safety regulations and act in accordance with the security instructions issued by local authorities.

In the event of any emergency, our citizens are asked to contact the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Israel via the following means:

Embassy Azerbaijan in Israel

[email protected]

+972 54 539 77 88," the statement emphasized.

To note, on the morning of June 13, Israel launched military air strikes on Iran. The strikes killed a large number of high-ranking military personnel, including Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami, Commander of the Khatem al-Anbiya Headquarters Gholamali Rashid, six nuclear scientists, and senior officials.