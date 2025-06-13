Israeli Mod Airs All Iranian Drones Prone To Doom

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)All unmanned aerial vehicles launched by Iran into Israel have been successfully neutralized, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said, Trend reports.

Earlier, Israeli media reported that more than 100 drones were launched from Iran towards Israel.

On the morning of June 13, Israel launched military air strikes on Iran. The strikes killed a large number of high-ranking military personnel, including Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami, Commander of the Khatem al-Anbiya Headquarters Gholamali Rashid, six nuclear scientists, and senior officials.