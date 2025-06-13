Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani Minister Talks Up New Level Of Co-Op In Oncology Among Turkic States

2025-06-13 05:07:14
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Turkic states are moving to a new level of cooperation in oncology, Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev said at the opening of the First Congress of Oncologists of the Member States of the Organization of Turkic States, Trend reports.

Musayev articulated that synergies in the healthcare sector, especially within the oncology domain, are ascending to a paradigm of enhanced qualitative advancement.

“This congress has become an important platform for the development of joint scientific research, innovative projects, and exchange of experience between the participant countries of the Organization of Turkic States,” the minister stressed.

