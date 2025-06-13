Development Of Oncology Services Holds Priority In Azerbaijan's State Policy - Minister
He also noted that the advancement of oncological care within the nation is currently under the purview of the state leadership's strategic focus.
"Thanks to the personal support of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, significant successes have been achieved in this sphere. The National Oncology Center, equipped with advanced technologies, has become one of the leading medical institutions in the region," the minister noted.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment