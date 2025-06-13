Today, Azerbaijan's Healthcare System Is Equipped With Highly Qualified Workforce: President

MENAFN - AzerNews) Today, Azerbaijan's healthcare system is equipped with a robust material and technical infrastructure, as well as a highly qualified workforce, providing broad opportunities for the application of modern diagnostic and treatment methods, said President Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the First Congress of Oncologists of the Member States of the Organization of Turkic States,reports.

"Projects and state programs aimed at the rapid advancement of various fields of healthcare are being consistently implemented across the country.

The Organization of Turkic States' commitment to fostering comprehensive cooperation toward shared goals underscores the importance of jointly benefiting from accumulated expertise and strengthening collective efforts in addressing common challenges.

In this context, the wide-ranging discussions and in-depth exchanges based on the latest innovations in medical science - set to take place at the Congress with the participation of leading experts from around the world - are commendable for addressing many of the key issues confronting the healthcare institutions of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States.

I believe that your Congress, with its scientific and practical significance, will contribute to the further enhancement of current treatment methods and will help define key priorities for future collaboration among oncologists across the Turkic world," the address reads.