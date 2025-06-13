Today, Azerbaijan's Healthcare System Is Equipped With Highly Qualified Workforce: President
"Projects and state programs aimed at the rapid advancement of various fields of healthcare are being consistently implemented across the country.
The Organization of Turkic States' commitment to fostering comprehensive cooperation toward shared goals underscores the importance of jointly benefiting from accumulated expertise and strengthening collective efforts in addressing common challenges.
In this context, the wide-ranging discussions and in-depth exchanges based on the latest innovations in medical science - set to take place at the Congress with the participation of leading experts from around the world - are commendable for addressing many of the key issues confronting the healthcare institutions of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States.
I believe that your Congress, with its scientific and practical significance, will contribute to the further enhancement of current treatment methods and will help define key priorities for future collaboration among oncologists across the Turkic world," the address reads.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment