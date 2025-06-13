Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Court Continues Hearings On Armenian Nationals Accused Of War Crimes In Azerbaijan

2025-06-13 05:06:47
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz

The trial of individuals of Armenian origin accused of committing grave war crimes during the occupation of Azerbaijani territories continues at the Baku Court Complex, chaired by Judge Zeynal Agayev of the Baku Military Court, Azernews reports.

The hearing builds on new evidence presented in earlier sessions, including the planting of landmines during Armenia's illegal control over Garabagh and surrounding regions.

Fifteen individuals, including former so-called officials of the separatist regime established in the occupied territories, are facing an extensive list of charges under Azerbaijan's Criminal Code. These include:

  • Crimes against peace and humanity

  • Waging an aggressive war

  • Genocide

  • Forced displacement

  • Torture

  • Military robbery

  • Terrorism

  • Financing terrorism

  • Violations of international humanitarian law, among others

Among the defendants are prominent figures such as Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, Davit Babayan, and others who held high-ranking positions in the so-called“Nagorno-Karabakh Republic,” which was established and supported by Armenia during its decades-long occupation of Azerbaijani territories.

The defendants are being tried under dozens of articles, including:

  • Article 100: Aggressive war

  • Article 103: Genocide

  • Article 107: Forced displacement of population

  • Article 113: Torture

  • Article 214: Terrorism

  • Article 278: Forcible seizure and retention of power
    and more, reflecting the scale and gravity of atrocities alleged.

This high-profile trial is seen as a key step by Azerbaijani authorities toward ensuring accountability for crimes committed during the occupation and reinforcing the rule of law and justice for thousands of victims.

