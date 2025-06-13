Court Continues Hearings On Armenian Nationals Accused Of War Crimes In Azerbaijan
The trial of individuals of Armenian origin accused of committing grave war crimes during the occupation of Azerbaijani territories continues at the Baku Court Complex, chaired by Judge Zeynal Agayev of the Baku Military Court, Azernews reports.
The hearing builds on new evidence presented in earlier sessions, including the planting of landmines during Armenia's illegal control over Garabagh and surrounding regions.
Fifteen individuals, including former so-called officials of the separatist regime established in the occupied territories, are facing an extensive list of charges under Azerbaijan's Criminal Code. These include:
Crimes against peace and humanity
Waging an aggressive war
Genocide
Forced displacement
Torture
Military robbery
Terrorism
Financing terrorism
Violations of international humanitarian law, among others
Among the defendants are prominent figures such as Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, Davit Babayan, and others who held high-ranking positions in the so-called“Nagorno-Karabakh Republic,” which was established and supported by Armenia during its decades-long occupation of Azerbaijani territories.
The defendants are being tried under dozens of articles, including:
Article 100: Aggressive war
Article 103: Genocide
Article 107: Forced displacement of population
Article 113: Torture
Article 214: Terrorism
Article 278: Forcible seizure and retention of power
and more, reflecting the scale and gravity of atrocities alleged.
This high-profile trial is seen as a key step by Azerbaijani authorities toward ensuring accountability for crimes committed during the occupation and reinforcing the rule of law and justice for thousands of victims.
