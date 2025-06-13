Cooperation In Oncology Among Turkic States Growing, Says Minister

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Cooperation among Turkic states in the field of oncology is entering a new phase, Azernews reports that this was stated by Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev, during the First Congress of Oncologists of the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS), held in Baku.

In his address, Minister Musayev emphasised that the congress, hosted by Azerbaijan, marks a significant milestone in advancing healthcare collaboration among OTS member nations, particularly in cancer care and research.

“This is a platform for joint scientific and medical exchange, development of collaborative projects, and the adoption of innovative approaches,” he said.

The Minister noted that strengthening oncology services remains a key priority in Azerbaijan's healthcare policy. He highlighted that major strides have been made in the field thanks to the direct support and initiatives of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva.

“The National Oncology Centre has become one of the region's leading medical institutions, equipped with modern infrastructure and cutting-edge technologies,” Musayev stated.

The congress brought together leading oncologists, health officials, and researchers from across the Turkic world to explore opportunities for cooperation in cancer treatment, research, and training. It also aimed to lay the groundwork for joint initiatives to improve early diagnosis, access to treatment, and the development of regional cancer registries.