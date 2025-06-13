Cooperation In Oncology Among Turkic States Growing, Says Minister
Cooperation among Turkic states in the field of oncology is entering a new phase, Azernews reports that this was stated by Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev, during the First Congress of Oncologists of the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS), held in Baku.
In his address, Minister Musayev emphasised that the congress, hosted by Azerbaijan, marks a significant milestone in advancing healthcare collaboration among OTS member nations, particularly in cancer care and research.
“This is a platform for joint scientific and medical exchange, development of collaborative projects, and the adoption of innovative approaches,” he said.
The Minister noted that strengthening oncology services remains a key priority in Azerbaijan's healthcare policy. He highlighted that major strides have been made in the field thanks to the direct support and initiatives of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva.
“The National Oncology Centre has become one of the region's leading medical institutions, equipped with modern infrastructure and cutting-edge technologies,” Musayev stated.
The congress brought together leading oncologists, health officials, and researchers from across the Turkic world to explore opportunities for cooperation in cancer treatment, research, and training. It also aimed to lay the groundwork for joint initiatives to improve early diagnosis, access to treatment, and the development of regional cancer registries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment