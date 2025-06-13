403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Prepares Decisive Response Following Israeli Occupation Airstrikes
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 13 (KUNA) -- The Islamic Republic of Iran announced on Friday that it is preparing a decisive response to the recent Israeli occupation's airstrikes that targeted Tehran and several other cities across the country.
According to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), an informed source stated that Iran's response to the Zionist entity's attacks carried out early on Friday will be decisive.
The strikes were part of a large-scale operation launched by the Israeli occupation's forces, dubbed as "Operation Rising Lion," which involved five waves of aerial bombardment targeting Iran's nuclear facilities and long-range missile.
Iran state television reported that approximately 50 people were wounded in the strikes and transported to Shahid Chamran Hospital in northern Iran, and medical officials confirmed that among the injured were at least 35 women and children
In a major escalation, Iranian authorities also confirmed the deaths of several senior figures, including Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri and commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami.
The airstrikes also claimed the lives of a number of senior IRGC officers, nuclear scientists, and civilians, and struck critical nuclear facilities and residential areas.
The unprecedented attack marks a significant escalation in regional tensions, with Iran signaling it will retaliate forcefully, and international observers have expressed concern over the potential for further destabilization in the Middle East. (end)
kt
According to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), an informed source stated that Iran's response to the Zionist entity's attacks carried out early on Friday will be decisive.
The strikes were part of a large-scale operation launched by the Israeli occupation's forces, dubbed as "Operation Rising Lion," which involved five waves of aerial bombardment targeting Iran's nuclear facilities and long-range missile.
Iran state television reported that approximately 50 people were wounded in the strikes and transported to Shahid Chamran Hospital in northern Iran, and medical officials confirmed that among the injured were at least 35 women and children
In a major escalation, Iranian authorities also confirmed the deaths of several senior figures, including Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri and commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami.
The airstrikes also claimed the lives of a number of senior IRGC officers, nuclear scientists, and civilians, and struck critical nuclear facilities and residential areas.
The unprecedented attack marks a significant escalation in regional tensions, with Iran signaling it will retaliate forcefully, and international observers have expressed concern over the potential for further destabilization in the Middle East. (end)
kt
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment