Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Iran, Iraq, Jordan Close Down Airspace


2025-06-13 05:04:39
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 13 (KUNA) -- Iranian Civil Aviation announced Friday closing its airspace until further notice, due to the Israeli occupation attacks that have targeted nuclear facilities as well as killed and injured several.
Earlier, Iraq had also announced closing its air space and halting all flights in its airports.
Jordan also closed its own airspace temporarily earlier on Friday, saying that it will not allow the infiltration of its airspace and will not become a battlefield for any country. (pickup previous)
kt


MENAFN13062025000071011013ID1109669714

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search