403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran, Iraq, Jordan Close Down Airspace
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 13 (KUNA) -- Iranian Civil Aviation announced Friday closing its airspace until further notice, due to the Israeli occupation attacks that have targeted nuclear facilities as well as killed and injured several.
Earlier, Iraq had also announced closing its air space and halting all flights in its airports.
Jordan also closed its own airspace temporarily earlier on Friday, saying that it will not allow the infiltration of its airspace and will not become a battlefield for any country. (pickup previous)
kt
Earlier, Iraq had also announced closing its air space and halting all flights in its airports.
Jordan also closed its own airspace temporarily earlier on Friday, saying that it will not allow the infiltration of its airspace and will not become a battlefield for any country. (pickup previous)
kt
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment