Jazeera Airways Suspends Flight To, From Iran

2025-06-13 05:04:39
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 13 (KUNA) -- Jazeera Airways announced Friday suspending all flight to and fro Iran temporarily and until further notice due to current conditions in the area.
In a press release, the airways mentioned that it is observing the situation closely and will keep travelers updated.
The airways called on its customers looking for help in regards to rebooking or arranging other travel options to contact customer service team in Kuwait through the number 177 and the international number 0096522054944. (end) nof

