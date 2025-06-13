403
Lebanese President Condemns Israeli Occupation Attacks On Iran
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, June 13 (KUNA) -- Lebanese President, Joseph Aoun, on Friday strongly condemned the Israeli airstrikes on the Islamic Republic of Iran, stating that the attacks "targeted not only the Iranian people, but also all international efforts to maintain stability in the Middle East and neighboring countries."
Aoun warned that such aggression aims to "undermine ongoing mediation initiatives that had made significant progress toward achieving realistic and just solutions to avert the threat of war in the region."
The President urged the international community to take swift and effective action to prevent Israel from advancing its objectives, which he described as increasingly transparent and highly dangerous if allowed to persist.
Aoun finally extended his condolences to the Iranian leadership over the loss of both military and civilian lives in the strikes and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded. (end)
