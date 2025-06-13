Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Lebanese President Condemns Israeli Occupation Attacks On Iran


2025-06-13 05:04:39
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, June 13 (KUNA) -- Lebanese President, Joseph Aoun, on Friday strongly condemned the Israeli airstrikes on the Islamic Republic of Iran, stating that the attacks "targeted not only the Iranian people, but also all international efforts to maintain stability in the Middle East and neighboring countries."
Aoun warned that such aggression aims to "undermine ongoing mediation initiatives that had made significant progress toward achieving realistic and just solutions to avert the threat of war in the region."
The President urged the international community to take swift and effective action to prevent Israel from advancing its objectives, which he described as increasingly transparent and highly dangerous if allowed to persist.
Aoun finally extended his condolences to the Iranian leadership over the loss of both military and civilian lives in the strikes and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded. (end)
fla


MENAFN13062025000071011013ID1109669712

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search