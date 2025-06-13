Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait PM Chairs Supreme Defense Council Meeting

2025-06-13 05:04:37
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 13 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah chaired Friday morning meeting of Supreme Defense Council on at Bayan Palace.
The Council is following up with latest regional developments and called for uniting efforts and preparations between concerned state bodies as part of approved emergency plans. (end)
