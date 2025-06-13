Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Celebrates Little Knowledge Heroes To Mark Its Third Anniversary

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library marked its third anniversary with a special ceremony honouring its 'Little Knowledge Heroes', young readers who have demonstrated an exceptional passion for books and learning. The event formed part of a wider strategy to nurture a love of reading and culture among the next generation, inspiring children to discover the treasures of science and literature.

In his keynote speech, Ali Juma Al Tamimi, Director of the Libraries Department, said:“Honouring our little heroes is a reflection of our pride in their enthusiasm for knowledge. It also reaffirms our commitment to fostering a love of reading from an early age. We firmly believe that building a nation starts with building minds. That's why we strive to offer an integrated learning environment that blends education and entertainment, tailored to support each stage of a child's development.”

Al Tamimi also acknowledged the crucial role parents play, adding:

“We deeply value the support parents provide and will continue offering top-tier resources and services to help new generations explore broader horizons of knowledge and creativity.”

A Nurturing Knowledge Environment

The library continues to cultivate inspiring learning spaces that cater to diverse reader interests, particularly children and young adults. The Children's Library boasts around 86,000 resources, including stories, encyclopaedias, reference materials, and specially designed books such as 3D, talking, Braille, and sensory editions for people of determination.

The Young Adults Library features nearly 19,000 titles across genres like science fiction, biographies, arts, culture, and graphic novels, offering a rich and varied reading experience. Coupled with comprehensive digital services accessible anytime, anywhere, these spaces create an environment that encourages continuous engagement with knowledge.

Year-Round Events and Programmes

As part of its cultural mission, the library hosts a year-round calendar of interactive events tailored to younger audiences. These include storytelling sessions, creative writing and drawing workshops, technology-driven educational activities, and cultural evenings aimed at sparking dialogue, critical thinking, and imagination.

Inclusive Membership for All

With six types of membership available, including options for children, students, and individuals, the library provides broad access to its extensive print and digital collections, encompassing books, magazines, newspapers, and academic databases.

Celebrating a Culture of Curiosity

At the ceremony's close, children and their families praised the library for its pivotal role in sparking curiosity and encouraging regular reading habits. Many shared their appreciation for the creative workshops and interactive sessions that helped build valuable skills in a fun, enriching setting.

This celebration reflects the library's enduring commitment to inspiring the younger generation to become lifelong learners, cultural ambassadors, and confident, informed individuals ready to meet the challenges of the future.