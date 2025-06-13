Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PM Modi Inspects Ahmedabad Air India Crash Site Heartbreaking Scene Unfolds

2025-06-13 05:01:31
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Ahmedabad crash site where the Air India flight tragically went down. He assessed the damage, met officials, and called the incident 'deeply painful.' The crash killed 241 onboard and 28 residents. Rescue teams and investigators continue their operations amid global attention.

