Ahmedabad Plane Crash PM Modi Holds Crucial Meeting Post Visit

2025-06-13 05:01:20
Prime Minister Modi summoned a high-level review in Ahmedabad on June 13, following the Air India Boeing 787 crash. PM met state and civil aviation officials, assessed rescue efforts, and coordinated national response. The disaster claimed over 240 lives. Investigations, including international involvement, are underway to uncover the cause.

