Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Every 3 Months, Expect A Dip: SEBI RA Nikhil Gangil On Why Market Corrections Are 'Not A Bug, But A Feature'

Every 3 Months, Expect A Dip: SEBI RA Nikhil Gangil On Why Market Corrections Are 'Not A Bug, But A Feature'


2025-06-13 05:01:12
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

While investors often link market declines to factors like geopolitical tensions, macro data, or interest rates, SEBI-registered analyst Nikhil Gangil views such corrections as natural and recurring elements of the market cycle.

He explained that markets typically see a 3%–5% dip every three months, a 10%–12% correction each year, and a 30% decline nearly every decade. 

These moves, he said, should not be seen as anomalies.

According to Gangil, corrections can be triggered by global or domestic events, or may simply follow periods of sustained rallies, such as the one seen in recent months. 

He believes such phases help reset valuations and often lay the groundwork for strong multi-year returns.

He also noted that market volatility should not be feared, as it is a fundamental characteristic of equity investing. 

The analyst said that staying the course is key for long-term investors, even when short-term declines test patience.

At the time of writing, the Nifty 50 was down 0.7% at 24,718.40, while the Sensex had declined 0.7% to 81,149.62.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

MENAFN13062025007385015968ID1109669596

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search