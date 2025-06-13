Volume Surge On DLF, BEML, RK Forgings: SEBI RA Rohit Mehta Flags Bullish Patterns On Weekly Charts
DLF and BEML are showing strong breakout signals backed by volume surges, while RK Forgings is witnessing renewed interest near support levels, according to SEBI-registered analyst Rohit Mehta.
DLF
Mehta noted that DLF has shown a "sharp surge in volume" in recent weeks, with volume bars significantly higher than the previous 2–3 months.
He highlighted this as indicative of "strong accumulation”-likely by institutional participants.
Mehta also pointed out a breakout from the ₹794–₹810 support zone, describing it as a“cup-like base” that“broke out with conviction.”
BEML
For BEML, Mehta flagged an“explosive volume” rise over the past 3–4 weeks, noting the volume bar was well above its past year's average, with a spike to 2.5 million shares.
He identified a breakout from the ₹3,646–₹3,830 resistance zone, calling it a classic cup & handle breakout pattern.
Ramkrishna Forgings
Regarding RK Forgings, Mehta said the stock had seen a significant volume surge over the past 3–4 weeks near a key support zone.
Volume exceeded 8 million shares, and he cited a bounce from the ₹582–₹602 area as a bullish reversal sign.
He marked resistance levels at ₹861 and the all-time high at ₹1,062.
Mehta said that volume spikes often precede breakouts, trend reversals, or fresh momentum, and serve as confirmation signals when seen alongside price movement.
