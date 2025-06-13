Formatting Correction: NBPE - Result Of AGM
|Resolution
|Votes For
|% votes cast
|Votes Against
|% votes cast
|Votes Withheld*
| 1. To receive the Audited Financial Statements and Directors Report for the year ended 31 December 2024.
|29,176,689
|100%
|Nil
|Nil
|28,512
| 2. To approve the Directors Remuneration Report as set out in the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2024.
|29,157,113
|99.95%
|14,774
|0.05%
|33,314
| 3. To re-elect William Maltby as a Director of the Company.
|28,884,679
|99.01%
|289,794
|0.99%
|30,726
| 4. To re-elect Trudi Clark as a Director of the Company.
|28,529,372
|97.79%
|645,101
|2.21%
|30,726
| 5. To re-elect Wilken von Hodenberg as a Director of the Company.
|28,907,148
|99.08%
|267,005
|0.92%
|31,046
| 6. To re-elect Louisa Symington-Mills as a Director of the Company.
|28,905,644
|99.08%
|268,098
|0.92%
|31,457
| 7. To re-elect Pawan Dhir as a Director of the Company.
|28,905,637
|99.09%
|265,967
|0.91%
|33,595
| 8. That KPMG Channel Islands Limited be re-appointed as auditor of the Company.
|26,983,892
|92.49%
|2,190,477
|7.51%
|30,832
| 9. That the Directors may determine the remuneration of the auditors.
|28,794,977
|98.69%
|381,712
|1.31%
|28,512
| 10. That the interim dividend paid on 28 February 2025 of $0.47 per share be approved and ratified.
|29,078,022
|99.66%
|98,614
|0.34%
|28,565
| 11. That the Company be authorised in accordance with Section 315 of the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) to make market acquisitions of its ordinary shares in accordance with the terms set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting.
|29,060,885
|99.6%
|115,804
|0.4%
|28,512
| 12. That the Directors be authorised to allot and issue (or sell from treasury) equity securities for cash, up to an aggregate amount not exceeding 9.99% of the Ordinary Shares in issue.
|28,938,707
|99.19%
|237,715
|0.81%
|28,779
* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.
Mr. John Falla retired from the Board upon the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting, and Mr. Dhir takes the role of the Audit Committee Chairman as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting.
About NB Private Equity Partners Limited
NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the“Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.
LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77
About Neuberger Berman
Neuberger Berman is an employee-owned, private, independent investment manager founded in 1939 with over 2,800 employees in 26 countries. The firm manages $515 billion of equities, fixed income, private equity, real estate and hedge fund portfolios for global institutions, advisors and individuals. Neuberger Berman's investment philosophy is founded on active management, fundamental research and engaged ownership. Neuberger Berman has been named by Pensions & Investments as the #1 or #2 Best Place to Work in Money Management for each of the last eleven years (firms with more than 1,000 employees). Visit for more information. Data as of March 31, 2025.
