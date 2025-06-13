Dookan Announces Availability Of RCB Virat Jersey For Pre-Order At €19.99

Celebrate RCB's Spirit

Indian Grocery in Europe

Dookan launches RCB Virat jersey pre-order for €19.99 with a €10 coupon, inviting fans across Europe to celebrate the spirit of Bengaluru.

- Sandeep Sharma, Founder & CEO of DookanGERMANY, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In celebration of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's long-awaited championship victory, Dookan has announced the launch of a special pre-order campaign for a tribute jersey inspired by the one worn by RCB stalwart Virat Kohli. The pre-order is priced at €19.99 and includes a €10 coupon, which will be sent to customers following their purchase.The announcement follows RCB's dramatic triumph during the 2025 cricket season, a historic moment that brought an end to the franchise's 18-year wait for a title. For fans across Europe, especially within the Indian diaspora, the jersey is being offered as a commemorative keepsake reflecting the enduring support and emotional investment in the team.The jersey design features the iconic red and navy color scheme associated with Bengaluru's squad, with“18” and“VIRAT” printed prominently on the back. It is styled in line with the apparel worn during the team's 2025 campaign and is intended as a fan tribute marking the season's championship result.In addition to the €19.99 price point, Dookan is offering a €10 digital coupon as part of the promotion. The coupon will be sent via email after purchase, though the company has not published details regarding its applicability or restrictions. Customers are advised to review the follow-up communication from Dookan for redemption information.Pre-orders are currently open through Dookan's official website. The company has stated that all jersey orders will begin dispatching from June 16, 2025. Delivery timelines may vary by location, and fulfillment updates will be shared directly with customers after order confirmation. While no official campaign end date has been specified, the offer has been described as limited in availability.The campaign is currently open for pre-orders through Dookan's official website. Delivery timelines have not been disclosed, though the company indicated that fulfillment updates will be shared directly with customers post-purchase. The offer does not specify a campaign end date, but Dookan has labeled it as limited in availability.Dookan is a Europe-based online platform focused on serving Indian communities across Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, and surrounding regions. The company provides access to over 10,000 products, ranging from pantry essentials and snacks to frozen foods and personal care items. In recent quarters, Dookan has expanded into curated lifestyle offerings that reflect cultural and regional pride, of which this jersey campaign is a notable example.The jersey is currently available to pre-order online and is eligible for delivery across Dookan's serviced European regions. Customers placing an order will receive an email confirmation and coupon notification.To pre-order or learn more, visit Dookan.

