Mexican Stocks Mark Time As Technicals Signal Caution And Energy Outperforms
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Official figures show the S&P/BMV IPC index closed at 57,829.74, up a modest 0.11% in subdued trading. The market's slow pace followed a volatile global session, with investors weighing mixed economic signals and sector-specific moves.
Daily volume reached 206 million shares, slightly below the recent average, underscoring a wait-and-see attitude among market participants.
The top gainers for the day included Industrias Peñoles, which rose 8.1% over the last week and continued to benefit from strong metals prices, and Vista Energy, up 8.1% in the same period, reflecting the sector's 8% outperformance.
FIBRA Prologis advanced 4.3%, supported by robust demand in real estate. América Móvil and Grupo Financiero Banorte also posted gains, buoyed by steady telecom and financial sector flows.
On the losing side, Gruma fell 2.5%, and Grupo Carso lost 6.3% over the week, with consumer staples and utilities lagging. Technical analysis of the daily and four-hour IPC charts reveals a market in consolidation.
Price action remains above the 200-day moving average, confirming a long-term uptrend. The index trades within the Ichimoku cloud, signaling indecision. The 50-day moving average sits just below current levels, acting as near-term support.
Bollinger Bands have narrowed, reflecting reduced volatility. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers near 49 on the four-hour chart and 54 on the daily, indicating neutral momentum. The MACD histogram remains negative but flattens, suggesting a pause in selling pressure.
The IPC's performance contrasts with the S&P 500, which sits 2% below its record high after a three-day winning streak, and Brazil's Bovespa, which has shown similar sideways movement.
The Mexican market's 12.6x price-to-earnings ratio remains below its 10-year average, supporting valuations despite the lack of fresh catalysts. Energy and materials led sector gains, while consumer staples and utilities saw the sharpest declines.
Investors continue to monitor U.S.-Mexico trade developments, inflation data, and the peso's recent weakness. Official data confirm the Mexican economy avoided recession in the first quarter, but growth remains fragile.
The market's subdued reaction reflects both technical resistance near 58,000 and fundamental uncertainty. ETF inflows remain steady, but no major shifts in foreign investment emerged during the session.
In summary, the S&P/BMV IPC index marked time as technical signals pointed to consolidation. Energy and materials outperformed, while defensive sectors lagged.
The market's direction will likely hinge on upcoming macroeconomic releases and global risk sentiment. For now, traders respect support levels and await a decisive move.
