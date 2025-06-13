403
Argentina's MERVAL Holds Ground As Technical Barriers Limit Upside
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's S&P MERVAL Index closed at 2,187,671 on June 12, 2025, according to official TradingView charts. The market edged up 0.76% for the session, but the move failed to break out of its prevailing sideways pattern.
The day's trading reflected persistent caution, with investors watching both local reforms and global risk sentiment. The session opened near 2,171,272, with the index quickly testing resistance at 2,212,832 before settling back.
Volume remained steady but did not show a surge, indicating little conviction behind the move. The daily chart shows the MERVAL trading just above its 200-day moving average, while the 50-day and 100-day moving averages remain overhead.
The price action stayed within the Bollinger Bands, with no breakout from the recent range. The MACD indicator on both daily and 4-hour charts remains below the signal line, though the histogram shows a slight reduction in negative momentum.
This suggests that selling pressure has eased, but buyers have not taken control. The RSI on the daily chart reads 46.66, a neutral level, while the 4-hour chart shows a similar reading at 46.77.
These values indicate that the market is neither overbought nor oversold, with no strong directional bias. Support levels at 2,167,954 and 2,079,684 held firm, while resistance at 2,218,631 capped gains.
The Ichimoku Cloud on both timeframes shows the index trading within the cloud, underscoring indecision and a lack of clear trend. The 200-period moving average on the 4-hour chart continues to act as a ceiling, limiting upside attempts.
Among individual stocks, energy and utilities outperformed, with Pampa Energía and Transportadora de Gas del Sur leading gains. Financials and exporters lagged, as Banco Macro and YP posted the largest declines.
These moves reflected sector rotation and ongoing concerns about export demand and currency stability. Compared to regional peers, the MERVAL's performance lagged Brazil's Bovespa, which posted stronger gains on the back of commodity strength.
Chile's IPSA also outperformed, driven by copper prices and stable monetary policy. ETF flows remained muted, with no significant inflows or outflows reported. This lack of movement mirrors the overall indecision in the market.
Technical analysis points to continued consolidation, with the index caught between support and resistance and no catalyst for a breakout. The market's sideways action reflects a wait-and-see approach.
Investors remain focused on domestic reforms and global signals, but technical barriers and mixed sector performance keep the MERVAL in check. Without a clear shift in fundamentals or a decisive technical breakout, the index is likely to stay rangebound in the near term.
