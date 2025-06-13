403
Chile's IPSA Slips As Technical Signals Point To Pause, Retailers And Utilities Lead Gains
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chile's S&P IPSA index closed at 8,269.44 CLP on June 12, 2025, marking a 0.61% decline over the last 24 hours, according to official market data and TradingView charts.
The IGPA, Chile's broader benchmark, also fell by 0.52% to 41,536 points. The session reflected a cautious market mood, with investors digesting mixed global signals and local fundamentals.
Retailers and utilities led gains. Empresas Hites SA surged 4.10% to 104.00 CLP on robust volume, while Enaex SA climbed 3.14% to 19,023.00 CLP. ENGIE Energia Chile SA advanced 2.23% to 1,290.00 CLP, supported by strong demand for defensive assets.
Soquimich Comercial SA and Embotelladora Andina SA posted gains of 2.03% and 1.95%, respectively. These moves reflected sector rotation into companies with stable earnings and positive outlooks.
On the downside, Socovesa dropped 3.14% to 82.10 CLP, and Plaza fell 2.23% to 2,185.10 CLP. Santander Chile slipped 1.23% to 57.93 CLP, weighed down by profit-taking after recent strength. Vapores lost 0.87% to 54.52 CLP, while some financials and industrials also lagged.
Compared to regional peers, Chile's market underperformed. The S&P IPSA's 0.61% drop contrasted with a 0.4% gain in the U.S. S&P 500 and a 0.5% decline in Japan's Nikkei.
Over the past month, the IPSA rose just 1.06%, while the annual gain stands at 25.64%, in line with other Latin American indices but lagging the year-to-date highs seen in May.
Technical analysis of the 4-hour and daily IPSA charts reveals a market at a crossroads. The 4-hour chart shows the index trading above key moving averages, but momentum is fading.
The MACD histogram remains positive, yet the signal lines are converging, suggesting a loss of upward drive. The RSI sits at 56.63, indicating neutral momentum and no clear overbought or oversold conditions.
Bollinger Bands show the price near the upper band, hinting at limited immediate upside and a possible pullback. The daily chart supports this view. The index remains above the Ichimoku cloud and key moving averages, but the MACD histogram is declining.
The RSI at 56.96 confirms a neutral stance. Support levels cluster around 8,170 CLP, while resistance sits at 8,332 and 8,400 CLP. The narrowing gap between moving averages often precedes sideways movement or mild correction.
Volumes remained solid, with Banco de Chile and Parque Arauco among the most traded names. The Chilean market's price-to-earnings ratio stands at 12.5, which is fair compared to its five-year range.
ETF flows into Chile remain steady, reflecting ongoing interest in Latin American equities. Chile's central bank is expected to keep its policy rate at 5% next week, as traders anticipate a cut to 4.75% in July.
Inflation eased to 4.5% in April, and GDP growth projections remain stable at 2.3% for 2025. In summary, the Chilean stock market paused after recent gains, with technicals pointing to consolidation.
Defensive sectors outperformed, while profit-taking hit some financials and industrials. The market's next move will depend on fresh catalysts and global risk sentiment.
