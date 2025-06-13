403
Brazil's B3 Sees Trading Volumes Hit $5 Billion Daily As Market Shifts
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's B3, the country's main stock exchange, reported a daily average trading volume of R$27.1 billion ($5 billion) in May 2025, marking a 9.7% rise over the same month last year, according to official B3 financial statements.
This growth signals a renewed appetite for Brazilian assets, even as the number of listed companies fell and some market segments faced headwinds.
The cash equities market, which makes up most of B3' trading, averaged R$26.1 billion ($5 billion) daily. This figure rose 9.5% compared to May 2024 but dipped 5.4% from April 2025.
The market's turnover velocity, a measure of how quickly shares change hands, reached 144.4%, up from 134.3% a year ago but down from April's 159.4%. These numbers show robust activity but also hint at recent volatility.
B3's derivatives segment saw mixed results. The average daily volume of derivatives contracts dropped 8% year-over-year and 10.7% month-over-month. However, the exchange's bitcoin futures product stood out.
In the twelve months since its launch, bitcoin futures contracts traded on B3 surpassed R$2 trillion ($360 billion) in volume, with 41 million contracts exchanged.
B3 Reports Strong Growth in Investor Activity
Foreign investors led this segment, accounting for 53% of the total, while individual investors made up 39%. This surge reflects growing demand for regulated crypto exposure and new trading strategies.
Other segments also showed notable trends. The options market grew 28.6% year-over-year, while forward and futures contracts for stocks fell 11%.
The fixed income and credit segment benefited from local interest rates and corporate debt market development, with a 16.1% increase in issuance and a 23.5% rise in outstanding balances compared to the previous year.
Meanwhile, B3's revenues from capital markets solutions rose 5.9%, and technology and platforms revenue grew 16.6%, reflecting ongoing investments in market infrastructure.
Despite a drop in the number of listed companies from 442 to 421 over the year, the average market capitalization of companies on B3 increased 1.4%, reaching R$4.52 trillion ($814 billion) in May.
The São Paulo Stock Exchange's market cap climbed to $789 billion in April 2025, up from $752 billion in March. This suggests that while fewer companies are listed, those that remain have grown in value.
B3's net income for the first quarter of 2025 rose 16.5% year-over-year to R$1.1 billion ($0 billion). The exchange also reported 6.1 million active accounts, with individual investors making up 5.3 million, reflecting a 4.3% annual increase.
These figures highlight a steady expansion of Brazil's investor base. B3's results show that, despite fewer listed companies and some segment declines, the exchange continues to attract capital and innovate with new products.
The rise in crypto futures trading and steady growth in investor participation underline Brazil's evolving financial landscape.
These trends matter because they signal where capital is flowing and how investors are adapting to changing markets, shaping the future of finance in Latin America's largest economy.
