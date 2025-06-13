South Africa: Presidency Clarifies Role Of Foundations In The National Dialogue Preparations

MENAFN - African Press Organization) PRETORIA, South Africa, June 13, 2025/APO Group/ --

The Presidency has noted various media reports on the National Dialogue that are based on incorrect or incomplete information.

In this regard, the Presidency wishes to clarify the following:



The National Dialogue is to be an inclusive process in which all South Africans will have an opportunity to participate as individuals or through organised formations.

The first National Convention to enable an all-inclusive process will be convened on 15 August 2025 to set the agenda for the National Dialogue. This will be followed by discussions across the country, in various sectors and on issues that citizens feel deserve national attention. These will then be grouped into agenda themes for national engagement. A second National Convention will be held in the beginning of 2026 where these discussions will be consolidated into a common national vision and implementation programme.

The Eminent Persons Group has been appointed to champion the National Dialogue and to provide guidance to ensure that the process is inclusive and credible. It is comprised of respected individuals who have played and continue to play an important role in various areas of our national life. The Eminent Persons Group will not be responsible for the day-to-day running of activities.

Preparations for the National Convention and other activities are currently being undertaken by a National Dialogue Preparatory Task Team made up of representatives from various foundations, civil society organisations and the Presidency. The National Dialogue Preparatory Task Team has been working for close to a year on developing the form and approach to the National Dialogue. This team will remain seized with the practical arrangements for the National Dialogue until a representative Steering Committee has been established.

Media reports that certain foundations belonging to the stalwarts of the liberation struggle have been sidelined or overlooked are inaccurate. These foundations, together with other civil society formations that were part of the initial work, remain centrally involved in the Preparatory Task Team. Over the next few weeks, the National Dialogue Preparatory Task Team will undertake a series of information sessions and consultations with a range of stakeholders in preparation for the first National Convention on 15 August 2025.

