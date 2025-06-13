Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
| a)
| Name
|Middlefield Limited
| 2
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
|Person closely associated with Dean Orrico, Director
| b)
| Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
| 3
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
| Middlefield Canadian Income PCC
on behalf of Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC
| b)
| LEI
|2138007ENW3JEJXC8658
| 4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Redeemable Participating Preference Shares
ISIN GB00B15PV034
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
|Purchase
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£1.311
|40,000
| d)
| Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
40,000
£52,440.00
| e)
|Date of the transaction
|12 June 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange XLON
Persons closely associated with Mr Orrico hold in aggregate 260,000 Redeemable Participating Preference Shares, representing 0.24% of the Fund's issued share capital (excluding treasury shares).
Middlefield Limited is the Company's investment manager.
Enquiries:
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Secretary
Tel.: 01534 700 000
Dean Orrico
President
Middlefield International Limited
Tel.: 01203 7094016
END OF ANNOUNCEMENT
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment