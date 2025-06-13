Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

(Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the“ Fund ”), a cell of the Company

Registered No: 93546)

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

13 June 2025

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

As required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (the“ Market Abuse Regulations ”), the Company announces that it was informed on 12 June 2025 of the following transaction by Middlefield Limited, a company connected with one of the Company's directors, Mr Dean Orrico, by virtue of his being the ultimate beneficial owner of that company.