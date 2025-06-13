Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Director/PDMR Shareholding


2025-06-13 04:45:42
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company" or“MCT”)

(Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the“ Fund ”), a cell of the Company
Registered No: 93546)
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

13 June 2025

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

As required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (the“ Market Abuse Regulations ”), the Company announces that it was informed on 12 June 2025 of the following transaction by Middlefield Limited, a company connected with one of the Company's directors, Mr Dean Orrico, by virtue of his being the ultimate beneficial owner of that company.

1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Middlefield Limited
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Person closely associated with Dean Orrico, Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC
on behalf of Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC
b)
LEI
2138007ENW3JEJXC8658
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Redeemable Participating Preference Shares
ISIN GB00B15PV034
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s)
£1.311 40,000
d)
Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

40,000

£52,440.00
e)
Date of the transaction 12 June 2025
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange XLON

Persons closely associated with Mr Orrico hold in aggregate 260,000 Redeemable Participating Preference Shares, representing 0.24% of the Fund's issued share capital (excluding treasury shares).

Middlefield Limited is the Company's investment manager.

Enquiries:

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Secretary
Tel.: 01534 700 000

Dean Orrico
President
Middlefield International Limited
Tel.: 01203 7094016

END OF ANNOUNCEMENT


MENAFN13062025004107003653ID1109669529

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search