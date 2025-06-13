Iran Initiates Defensive And Legal Countermeasures Over Israeli Attacks
Tehran: The Iranian government announced that it has begun implementing a series of defensive, political, and legal measures in response to the recent Israeli attack on its territory, which resulted in multiple casualties, including civilians, senior military commanders, and prominent scholars.
In a statement carried by the official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), the Iranian government described the assault as a flagrant violation of the country's sovereignty and warned that its response would be decisive and forceful.
"The Islamic Republic will not remain silent in the face of this aggression,” the statement said, emphasizing that Iran reserves the right to respond at a time and manner of its choosing.
While calling on the United Nations Security Council to uphold its responsibilities and take immediate action, the statement also underscored that Tehran will not wait for international resolutions, citing a perceived breakdown in the global order.
"The collapse of the international system cannot justify inaction,” the government said, urging the UN to act to maintain its credibility and authority.
