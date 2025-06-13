Airport Lounge Access Market Outlook Report 2025, With Competitive Positioning For Deutsche Lufthansa, Emirates Airline, British Airline, Air France, Plaza Premium Lounge & TAV Operation Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Driven by globalization, airport upgrades, and technological advancements, the airport lounge access market thrives on demand from frequent travelers. Detailed insights by ownership, access method, travel type, and regional analysis are included.

Dublin, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airport Lounge Access Market 2025: Analysis By Ownership (Airline, Airport, Government Owned, and Privately Owned), By Access Method, By Travel Type, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a complete analysis of the Global Airport Lounge Access industry for the historical period of 2021-2024, estimates of 2025 and the forecast period of 2026-2031.

The Global Airport Lounge Access market showcased growth at a CAGR of 16.66% during 2021-2024. The market was valued at USD 6.74 Billion in 2024 which is expected to reach USD 31.99 Billion in 2031.

The increasing globalization and interconnectedness of economies have led to a rise in business travel and international tourism. As more individuals and businesses engage in cross-border activities, the demand for convenient and comfortable travel experiences has grown. Airport lounges offer a sanctuary within bustling airport terminals, providing travellers with amenities such as comfortable seating, complimentary food and beverages, Wi-Fi access, workstations, and sometimes even spa facilities, all of which enhance the overall travel experience.

Similarly, the expansion and modernization of airports worldwide have contributed to the growth of the airport lounge access market. Many airports are investing in upgrading their facilities and amenities to cater to the needs and preferences of discerning travellers. As a result, there has been an increase in the number of lounges available and improvements in the quality of services offered, attracting more passengers to opt for lounge access either through airline loyalty programs, credit card perks, or standalone lounge memberships.

Moreover, the competitive landscape within the airline industry has prompted carriers to differentiate themselves by offering premium services and amenities to their customers. Access to airport lounges has become a key offering for airlines looking to attract and retain high-value passengers. Airlines often partner with lounge operators or invest in their own lounges to provide an exclusive and seamless travel experience for their premium passengers, thereby driving growth in the airport lounge access market.

Additionally, advancements in technology and digital platforms have made it easier for travellers to access and book lounge services. Many lounge operators and third-party aggregators offer online booking platforms and mobile apps that enable travellers to purchase lounge access or memberships conveniently, further expanding the reach of the market.

Scope of the Report



The report analyses the Airport Lounge Access Market by Value (USD Billion).

The report analyses the Airport Lounge Access Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) and 10 Countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, Germany, United Kingdom, France, China, Japan, India, and South Korea).

The report presents the analysis of Airport Lounge Access Market for the historical period of 2021-2024, the estimated year 2025 and the forecast period of 2026-2031.

The report analyses the Airport Lounge Access Market By Ownership (Airline, Airport, Government Owned, and Privately Owned).

The report analyses the Airport Lounge Access Market By Access Method (Loyalty Programs, Credit/Debit Cards, Digital & QR Code, Walk In, and Airline Voucher).

The report analyses the Airport Lounge Access Market By Travel Type (Personal, and Business).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by type of app, by revenue model, & by platform.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report. The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analyzed in the report are Deutsche Lufthansa, Air France, Emirates Airline, British Airline, American Express, and Plaza Premium Lounge.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology

2. Analyst Recommendations

2.1 Enhance Customer Experience within Airport Lounge

2.2 Expand Ancillary Revenue Streams

3. Global Airport Lounge Access Market: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Airport Lounge Access Market

3.2 Busiest Airports Globally

3.3 Worldwide Airports: Ranked by Passenger Numbers

3.4 Global Airport Lounge Access Market: Dashboard

3.5 Global Airport Lounge Access Market: Market Value Assessment

3.6 Global Airport Lounge Access Market Segmentation: By Ownership

3.7 Global Airport Lounge Access Market Segmentation: By Lounge Access Method

3.8 Global Airport Lounge Access Market Segmentation: By Travel Type

4. Airport Lounge Access Market, Region Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot

5. Americas Airport Lounge Access Market: Historic and Forecast

6. Europe Airport Lounge Access Market: Historic and Forecast

7. Asia Pacific Airport Lounge Access Market: Historic and Forecast

8. Middle East & Africa Airport Lounge Access Market: Historic and Forecast

9. Competitive Positioning

9.1 Companies' Product Positioning

9.2 Market Position Matrix

9.3 Market Share Analysis of Airport Lounge Access Market

9.4 Company Profiles



Deutsche Lufthansa

Emirates Airline

British Airline

American Express

Air France

Plaza Premium Lounge TAV Operation Services

