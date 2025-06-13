Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS


2025-06-13 04:16:05
Auction date 2025-06-13
Loan 3113
Coupon 0.125 %
ISIN-code SE0009548704
Maturity 2027-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln 400 +/- 400
Total bid volume, SEK mln 1,400
Volume sold, SEK mln 400
Number of bids 18
Number of accepted bids 7
Average yield 1.013 %
Lowest yield 1.010 %
Highest accepted yield 1.030 %
% accepted at highest yield 33.33

Auction date 2025-06-13
Loan 3114
Coupon 0.125 %
ISIN-code SE0013748258
Maturity 2030-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln 400 +/- 400
Total bid volume, SEK mln 1,600
Volume sold, SEK mln 400
Number of bids 21
Number of accepted bids 2
Average yield 0.620 %
Lowest yield 0.615 %
Highest accepted yield 0.625 %
% accepted at highest yield 100.00



