BP Tech Ecosystem Company Profile 2025: Digital Transformation Strategy
The report provides insights into BP's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.
BP Plc (BP) is an integrated oil & gas company that produces fuel, energy, lubricants, and petrochemicals. The company's upstream activities include exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas, as well as field development and production.
Its midstream operations include transportation, and marketing and trading of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids (NGLs), and its downstream operations include refining, manufacturing, marketing, transportation, supply, and trading of crude oil, petroleum, and petrochemical products. The company has operational presence in Europe, North and South America, Australasia, Asia, and Africa.
The report provides information and insights into BP's tech activities, including:
- Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs. Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships and product launches. Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits. Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.
Reasons to Buy
- Gain insights into BP's tech operations. Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives. Gain insights into its technology themes under focus. Gain insights into various product launches and partnerships.
Key Topics Covered:
- Overview Digital Transformation Strategy Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs Technology Focus Technology Initiatives Investments Acquisition Partnership, Investments, and Acquisition Network Map ICT Budget Key Executives
