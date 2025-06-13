Global Peristaltic Pumps Market To Reach $2.38 Billion By 2030: Increasing Demand For Contamination-Free Fluid Handling
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|265
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.97 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.38 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Stringent regulations for wastewater treatment and increasing capacity additions. Increasing global investments in new water and wastewater treatment facilities. Expansion of pharmaceutical production globally. Adoption of single-use technologies in bioprocessing. Rising food and beverage processing.
- Availability of large numbers of alternatives. Fluctuations in raw material prices.
- Smart technologies in peristaltic pumps. Rising capacity expansions and joint venture initiatives by end-users in fast-growing markets. Small/miniature peristaltic pumps. Growing agriculture and renewable energy sectors.
- Growing demand for customization from end-use industries. Low scope for product differentiation. Frequent hose or tube replacements.
- Energy and maintenance cost reduction with Flexflo M3 peristaltic pumps at Lompoc City Water Treatment Plant. Upgrading lime dosing system with Verderflex Dura 65 hose pumps in manufacturing food. Application of peristaltic pumps in detergent dispensing in fully automatic washing machines.
Company Profiles
- Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions Verder Group Prominent Group Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC Valmet Graco Inc. Wanner Engineering, Inc. Randolph Austin Company Idex Heidolph Scientific Products GmbH Gilson Incorporated Ravel Hiteks Pvt. Ltd Psg Seko S.P.A. Tapflo Group Aalborg Integra Biosciences Etatron Ragazzini Srl Welco Co. Ltd. Changzhou Prefluid Technology Co. Ltd. Lead Fluid (Baoding) Intelligent Equipment Manufacturing Co. Ltd. Kamoer Fluid Tech (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. Electrolab India Pvt. Ltd. Technomed (India) Private Limited Pumpsquare Systems Llp
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Peristaltic Pumps Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment