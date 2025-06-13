India Manual Toothbrush Market Competition, Forecast & Opportunities To 2030: How Colgate-Palmolive And Hindustan Unilever Dominate India's Manual Toothbrush Market Amidst Rising Challenges

Dublin, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Manual Toothbrush Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The India Manual Toothbrush Market was valued at USD 285.22 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 492.42 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 9.53%.

The market is expanding steadily, supported by increasing oral hygiene awareness, affordability, and widespread adoption in rural and semi-urban regions. Manual toothbrushes remain a preferred choice due to their accessibility, low cost, and compatibility with mass health campaigns.

The market is dominated by key players such as Colgate-Palmolive, Hindustan Unilever, and Dabur, which offer diverse products tailored to varied consumer needs. Innovations in brush design, comfort, and the use of sustainable materials are gaining popularity, especially among urban consumers concerned with environmental impact. Government health drives, coupled with the rise of preventive healthcare habits, continue to reinforce manual toothbrushes as a staple item across households.

Key Market Drivers: Growing Oral Health Awareness and Government Initiatives

The manual toothbrush market in India is significantly driven by increased oral health awareness, fostered by government programs, health NGOs, and educational initiatives. With around 51% of the population reportedly affected by periodontal disease in 2024, oral hygiene has become a key public health concern. Programs like the National Oral Health Programme (NOHP) have been instrumental in encouraging better dental care habits, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

Regular awareness campaigns held at schools, clinics, and community centers emphasize daily brushing routines, directly boosting toothbrush consumption. The affordability and ease of use of manual toothbrushes make them ideal for widespread use in public health kits and low-income demographics. These efforts have significantly increased product penetration, particularly in non-metro and rural markets, reinforcing the manual toothbrush's essential role in daily personal care.

Key Market Challenges: Rising Competition from Electric Toothbrushes and Technological Alternatives

The rise of electric toothbrushes presents a notable challenge to the growth of the manual toothbrush segment, particularly in urban and affluent areas. With the younger generation showing a preference for tech-enhanced personal care tools, electric toothbrushes are gaining ground due to features like timers, pressure sensors, and connectivity to mobile apps. Influencer promotions and dental endorsements have further contributed to their rising popularity in metros and Tier I cities. Though still more expensive and less widespread than manual options, these innovations are slowly shifting consumer perceptions about oral care efficacy.

Manual toothbrush manufacturers must respond by innovating in design, comfort, and targeted messaging to retain relevance and appeal, especially as hygiene-conscious and tech-savvy users explore smarter alternatives for daily routines.

Key Market Trends: Increasing Demand for Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Toothbrushes

An emerging trend in India's manual toothbrush market is the rising preference for eco-conscious and biodegradable options. Consumers, particularly younger generations in urban regions, are increasingly concerned about the environmental impact of plastic waste. This has led to growing interest in sustainable toothbrushes made from bamboo, biodegradable plastics, and other environmentally safe materials.

Start-ups and niche brands such as TerraBrush and Bamboo India are capitalizing on this shift, promoting products that align with green living and sustainability values. Though priced higher than traditional options, these toothbrushes are gaining traction thanks to support from social media influencers, public awareness campaigns, and government measures against single-use plastics.

The trend is reflective of broader changes in consumer behavior toward responsible consumption and is expected to grow further as eco-labeling and waste management systems become more widespread in the country.

Key Market Players:



Procter & Gamble

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited

Hindustan Unilever Limited

Patanjali Ayurved Limited

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Ajanta Pharma Limited

Nimbus Dental

Perfect Group Corp.

Dr. Collins Kaneda Keitei

