Iqiyi Celebrates Fifth Annual Golden Screenwriters' Night, Advancing Stronger Industry Ecosystem For Screenwriting Talent

BEIJING, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 11, iQIYI, China's leading online entertainment platform, hosted the annual Golden Screenwriters' Night, honoring 62 screenwriters and 20 outstanding works spanning films, drama series, and animation. Now in its fifth year, the event has become a signature initiative that highlights iQIYI's leadership in cultivating China's screenwriting ecosystem, champions emerging talent, and reinforces the platform's long-term commitment to premium storytelling.

This year's event showcased a wide spectrum of screenwriting voices and styles. For example, iQIYI's acclaimed drama series "We Are Criminal Police" and "To the Wonder" received "Most Influential Screenplay" and "Most Innovative Screenplay," respectively, for their resonant storytelling. The emotionally charged film "Like a Rolling Stone" was awarded "Best Female-Centered Screenplay," while the heartwarming theatrical release "Viva La Vida" earned "Best Adapted Screenplay for Theatrical Film." In animation, the creative comedy "Oh My School Season 5" received "Best Original Screenplay for Chinese Comics."

Xiaohui WANG , Chief Content Officer of iQIYI, highlighted the evolving role of screenwriters in a rapidly changing industry. He shared that creators are being innovative in their understanding, expression and the emotional depth in their works. He added, "What we saw in this year's works shows both a relentless pursuit of quality and a willingness to push boundaries."

Newly introduced honors this year also spotlighted outstanding writing in both modern and period drama adaptations, alongside female-centered narratives. These additions reflect iQIYI's continued refinement in celebrating genre-specific storytelling and its growing efforts to create space for a broader range of creative voices.

Since its launch in 2020 , Golden Screenwriters' Night has made meaningful strides in raising the visibility of screenwriters across the industry. Reinforcing the event's reputation for professionalism, this year's honorees were selected by a distinguished panel of film directors, actors, scholars, and industry experts through a rigorous evaluation process based on criteria including thematic depth, artistic merit, originality, and audience impact.

Beyond recognition , iQIYI actively supports emerging talent through long-term programs such as the Online Film Young Creators Project, which offers funding, mentorship, and comprehensive support for promising new filmmakers. By fostering innovation and championing original ideas, iQIYI remains committed to cultivating an inclusive environment that nurtures content excellence and contributes to the sustainable growth of the broader creative industry.

