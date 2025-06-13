Kao Releases The Kao Integrated Report 2025

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Kao Corporation (TOKYO:4452) has published the Kao Integrated Report 2025 on its website, offering shareholders, investors, and all stakeholders with a comprehensive overview of the company's initiatives and strategic direction.

To achieve its Mid-term Plan“K27,” Kao aims to become a unique presence indispensable to someone in the world and is advancing its Global Sharp Top strategy. In FY2024, Kao exceeded its targets by strengthening Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) management and strategically investing to build stronger, more robust businesses.

This report offers an in-depth look at Kao's progress under K27, highlighting how Kao's dedicated employees-through the Global Sharp Top strategy and agile scrum team approach-are actively creating new value and driving meaningful impact. It also outlines Kao's ongoing efforts to take on bold challenges by leveraging its unique scientific expertise to address global social issues and help realize a Kirei world where all life lives in harmony.

Kao hopes this report deepens stakeholders' understanding and fosters meaningful dialogue and collaboration. The company is committed to actively incorporating feedback and insights from diverse partners as it continues to enhance its positive contributions to society and corporate value.

Over the past 130 years, Kao has worked to improve people's lives and help them realize more sustainable lifestyles-a Kirei Lifestyle. The Japanese word“kirei” describes something that is clean, well-ordered, and beautiful all at once. For Kao, this concept of“kirei” not only describes appearance but also attitude-a desire to create beauty for oneself, for other people, and for the natural world around us. Aiming to realize a more sustainable way of living, in April 2019, the Kao Group established its ESG strategy known as the Kirei Lifestyle Plan. By 2030, Kao aims to empower at least 1 billion people, to enjoy more beautiful lives. Kao also strives to have 100% of its products leave a full lifecycle environmental footprint that science says our natural world can safely absorb.

About Kao

Kao, a Japan-based manufacturer of personal care and household products, cosmetics, and specialty chemicals creates high-value-added products and services that provide care and enrichment for the life of all people and the planet. Through its brands such as Attack laundry detergent, Bioré and Jergens skin care products, Laurier sanitary products, Curél, SENSAI, and MOLTON BROWN cosmetics, and Oribe hair care products, Kao is part of the everyday lives of people across Asia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Combined with its chemical business, which contributes to a wide range of industries, Kao generates about 1,630 billion yen in annual sales. Kao employs about 32,600 people worldwide and has more than 130 years of history in innovation. As an enterprise that provides products people use on a daily basis, the Kao Group takes responsibility to actively reduce the environmental footprint of its products throughout the product lifecycle. This is laid out in Kao's ESG strategy, the Kirei Lifestyle Plan, which launched in 2019.

