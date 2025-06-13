AUD/CHF Forecast Today 13/06: Risk Sentiment Shifts (Video)
- The Aussie dollar has fallen pretty significantly during the trading session against the Swiss franc, but we are seeing a certain amount of support here at the 0.53 level that suggests that maybe we don't have to worry so much about selling off. This isn't that it can't happen, but it is likely to continue to hold. I think this area is going to continue to be a bit of a floor in the market.
So, with that being said, I believe that we have a situation where traders will continue to go back and forth based on the vibe of the day, if you will. If we were to break down below the 0.53 level, then we have to look at the 0.52 level as a potential target. If we break above the swing high at 0.5370, then I think we have a shot higher and therefore could open up a move to the 0.55 level.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThis will go solely with any risk appetite from what I can see. And with the volatility, I think this is a situation where you have to be short term, kind of back and forth. But I, at least at this point in time, are much more likely to take longs than I am short, as the area seems to be so important.Ready to trade our daily forex forecast ? Here are the best online trading platforms in Switzerland to choose from.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment