NZD/USD Forecast Today 13/06: Holds Support (Video)
- The New Zealand dollar initially fell during trading on Thursday to reach the 0.60 level, only to turn around and show signs of life again. By doing so, it confirms that we are in fact in a little bit of a consolidation area, just above 0.60 and just below 0.6075. The CPI numbers on Wednesday were anemic and the PPI numbers on Thursday were as well in the United States.
The inflation numbers being so weak in the United States does at least give traders the hope or the idea that maybe the Federal Reserve will loosen monetary policy later in the year. And that's part of what you're seeing.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewFurthermore, if we get some type of trade deal between the Americans and the Chinese that benefits Asian currencies as obviously it will spur more economic movement in that part of the world and New Zealand will see a little bit of a knock-on effect. So, with all things being equal, we're sideways at the moment but you have to at least think more bullish than bearish.Ready to trade our daily Forex forecast ? Here's some of the best New Zealand forex brokers to check out.
