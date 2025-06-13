IFA Hotels To Raise Capital For ₫56M Debt Settlement

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

IFA Hotels & Resorts, the hospitality arm of Dubai-listed International Financial Advisors Holding Company, has received board approval to increase its capital. The move, sanctioned on 11 June, aims to address borrowings totalling more than KWD 17.3 million, according to the parent company's announcement.

The proposed capital raise follows IFA Hotels' earlier struggles with mounting liabilities. Listing on the Kuwait Stock Exchange, IFA Hotels specialises in developing, managing and marketing hotels and resorts. The fresh funds will be used exclusively to settle its outstanding debts, ensuring compliance with regulatory frameworks and shoring up its balance sheet.

IFA Holding confirmed that the capital hike is contingent on the hospitality unit completing several procedural steps, including updating registration documents and obtaining regulatory clearance within Kuwait and the UAE. No final timeline for the completion of these formalities was disclosed.

Financial context underpins the urgency of the capital increase. IFA Hotels reported shareholders' equity of approximately KWD 101.4 million in a prior period-reflecting a 50 per cent rise year‐on‐year. Nevertheless, liabilities had also risen, prompting management to strengthen the capital structure and tackle debt directly.

Market analysts view the measure as a strategic pivot. By injecting fresh capital, IFA Hotels can enhance its financial stability and protect its operations amid a challenging economic environment for the hospitality sector. Regional hotel developers have faced headwinds from fluctuating tourism demand, especially as global recovery stalls and inflation dampens consumer spending.

IFA Holding's actions echo trends across the Gulf. Other firms have employed similar financial strategies-namely, targeted capital hikes-to reinforce their balance sheets. For instance, EFG Holding's hospitality unit, ICON Group, completed a major acquisition in early 2024 after raising equity through institutional investors.

See also Dubai's Museum of the Future Unveils Dynamic June Programme

IFA Holding's broader strategy remains expansion‐oriented, with investment across banking, asset management, real estate and hospitality. The group's regional affiliate, Al‐Bahar, has emerged as a strategic ally, maintaining strong ties with IFA's hospitality division and other financial affiliates.

The capital increase aligns with IFA Hotels' earlier reported profitability. In Q1 2025, the company delivered a net profit of KWD 11.5 million-an improvement from KWD 3.3 million in Q4 2024. The favourable earnings trajectory suggests that addressing legacy debt could support sustained operational growth.

IFA's management emphasised that the capital hike is narrowly defined, with funds allocated solely to debt servicing. This approach sidesteps dilution risks for existing shareholders and aims to reassure investors that the firm intends to honour its financial commitments without expanding its debt load.

Some stakeholders caution, however, that execution risks may arise in navigating regulatory approvals and ensuring timely disbursement of funds. Both Kuwait's Capital Markets Authority and relevant UAE regulators must sign off before the capital increase becomes operational. Market watchers will monitor IFA Hotels' next steps, particularly whether the firm may explore asset sales or strategic partnerships to complement the equity infusion.

The hospitality sector in the Gulf continues to exhibit resilience, supported by government initiatives, domestic tourism campaigns and easing of pandemic-related restrictions. Against this backdrop, resolving debt issues could position IFA Hotels to capitalise on rising demand and re‐energised investor interest in regional hospitality assets.

IFA Holding stressed that a successful capital increase would not only settle the indebtedness but also signal to markets a renewed commitment to financial responsibility and corporate governance. That assurance could enhance confidence in the wider group's strategy of diversification and disciplined growth.

See also Trump and UAE Cement $200 Billion Pact with AI and Aviation at the Forefront

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?