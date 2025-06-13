Anchor Pastry Challenge 2025 Crowns Malaysia's Next-Gen Pastry Talent

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) 5 Finalists Each in the Bread & Viennoiseries and Cake Categories Compete for Top Honours

SELANGOR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 June 2025 – The Anchor Pastry Challenge 2025, organised by Anchor Food Professionals Malaysia & Brunei, celebrated Malaysia's most promising young pastry chefs, offering them a platform to showcase creativity and technical mastery.

Winners of the Cake Category, alongside Chef Jean-François Arnaud, Head Judge and Anchor Brand Ambassador

The competition featured ten finalists; five each in the Bread & Viennoiserie and Cake categories, selected through rigorous assessments at UOW Malaysia located in Shah Alam. Judging was led by a distinguished panel of industry experts, including Meilleur Ouvrier de France Chef Jean-François Arnaud and Chef Judy Koh, Founder and Principal of Creative Culinaire The School; alongside media editors and food reviewers.

“Our aim is to nurture future pastry talents while demonstrating the versatility and reliability of Anchor's premium dairy products from New Zealand, one of the best places to produce dairy in the world,” said Peter Quah, Food Service Director of Anchor Food Professionals Malaysia.“We're proud to see such exceptional skill and passion on display.”

In the Bread category, participants showcased lamination and dough-handling techniques, focusing on precision, structure, and flavour. The Cake category challenged finalists to craft refined, visually stunning desserts highlighting artistry, texture, and balance.

Held in a live kitchen environment under time pressure, the competition pushed participants to deliver high-calibre creations that reinforced both their culinary prowess and the performance of Anchor's professional-grade ingredients. Just like their brand vision, driving the future of dairy in foodservice.

6 winners were crowned at the end of the competition. The Gold prize winners received a solo demo showcase as the official Anchor winner along with a trophy, certificate and cash prize of RM2,500. The Silver and Bronze winners were awarded trophies, certificates and cash prizes of RM1,500 and RM 1,000 respectively.

Chef Jean-François Arnaud, Head Judge of the competition, emphasised that events like this are vital for the growth of young chefs. He explained that by working together in the same kitchen, under the same theme and time constraints, participants can be guided on how to improve.“That is how we elevate the level of pastry-making-not just in Malaysia, but globally,” he said.

In the Bread & Viennoiserie category, the Gold Award went to Ooi Kin Weng from the Academy of Pastry & Culinary Arts Malaysia, followed by Ryan Ang Rui Yan from Taylor's University, who received the Silver Award, and Sharifah Nur Adylla Binti Syed Zahirin, who earned the Bronze Award.

Gold Award winner for the Bread & Viennoiserie category, Ooi Kin Weng, said that Anchor's butter and cream were incredibly versatile and high in quality, helping him produce his winning creation.

“When laminating the dough, the products were easy to work with and allowed me to achieve a beautifully soft texture,” said Ooi. Reflecting on his journey, he added,“Winning this category means a lot to me, especially after making the switch from a career in IT to pastry. It's still the beginning of my journey, and I'm excited to keep learning and growing. One day, I hope to open my own place-something small to start with-and Anchor has truly fuelled my passion for viennoiserie.”

In the Cake category, Tan Jia Le from the Academy of Pastry & Culinary Arts Malaysia took home the Gold Award, while Yap Jing Li from Taylor's University won Silver, and Sandee Churme Jia Ying, also from Taylor's University, secured the Bronze Award.

Tan Jia Le, the Gold Award winner in the Cake category, credited Anchor's dairy products as a key component of her success.“Their creamy texture and consistency helped me achieve a smooth finish and clean flavour that truly brought out the best in my cake. As a Gold Winner, I hope to inspire the next generation to choose quality ingredients and to never stop learning,” she added.

Additionally, Ryan Ang Rui Yan and Yap Jing Li were selected for the Media Choice Awards in the Bread & Viennoiserie and Cake categories, respectively.