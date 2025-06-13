Switzerland Withdraws From Democracy Support In Bangladesh





MENAFN - Swissinfo) Promoting democracy around the world is one of Switzerland's goals, but at the same time the funds for such efforts are dwindling. A case in Bangladesh illustrates what this means in practice. This content was published on June 13, 2025 - 09:00 6 minutes

Where does Switzerland stand in the world? And where is it heading? I focus on current and possible future developments. After completing my studies (history, law and European studies), I worked for a time at the Swiss embassy in Athens. I have journalistic experience at home and abroad, at the local and national levels, as a freelancer and as a staff journalist. Today, it's with an international focus.



More from this auth German Departme

Deutsch de Die Schweizer Demokratieförderung zieht sich in Bangladesch zurück Original Read more: Die Schweizer Demokratieförderung zieht sich in Bangladesch zurüc

Jiyana Madrajee from Youth Forum, a political grassroots organisation from Bangladesh. Giannis Mavris/SWI swissinfo

Jiyana Madrajee is democracy activist from Sylhet in northeastern Bangladesh. The 26-year-old grew up in a family of tea pickers and belongs to the Hindu Telugu community, a minority group that makes up much of the tea-picking workforce. The plantations were established during British colonial rule, and workers were brought to the region from other parts of British India.

Madrajee is a member of the Youth Forum, a grassroots organisation in his region which has been championing the political rights of marginalised plantation workers since late 2023. This has been made possible in part due to Swiss support as the project benefits from Switzerland's democracy promotion efforts. However, this may not be the case for much longer.

Global democracy promotion is one of Switzerland's constitutional mandates and a key aspect of its foreign policy which makes it an integral part of Swiss development cooperation.

But like many other European countries, Switzerland is shifting its priorities toward defence and dipping into its development cooperation budget to fund it. For Bangladesh, this decision has far-reaching consequences as Switzerland has decided to shut down all its projects in the South Asian country by the end of 2028, including its support for democracy promotion.

Read more about it below:

More More End of Swiss development aid in Bangladesh sparks concern

This content was published on Mar 14, 2025 Switzerland is ending its bilateral development activities in Bangladesh after more than 50 years. This could complicate an already difficult situation in the country, NGOs say.

Read more: End of Swiss development aid in Bangladesh sparks concer