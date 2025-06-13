Promoting Democracy: Still A Goal Of Swiss Foreign Policy

MENAFN - Swissinfo) A quarter of a century ago, Switzerland gave itself a mandate to promote democracy globally. In 2025, the goal remains – but the world is a lot more authoritarian. This content was published on June 13, 2025 - 09:00 9 minutes

As part of the democracy team, I report on the dynamic relationship between citizens and their institutions in Switzerland and abroad. Born in Ireland, I have a BA in European Studies and MA in International Relations. I've been at SWI swissinfo since 2017.



More from this auth English Departme

In 2010, journalist Anne Applebaum took aim at a“silly argument” which had been doing the rounds since the US invasion of Iraq.“The subsequent failure of Iraq to metamorphose overnight into the Switzerland of the Middle East is cited as an example of why democracy should never be pushed or promoted at all,” Applebaum complainedExternal link in the Washington Post.

The reference to Switzerland was a bit fanciful; nobody would have expected a US military intervention to suddenly turn Baghdad into Bern. At the same time, it revealed a truism about the Swiss global image as a rich, stable, multilingual, and highly democratic country. Why shouldn't it be held up as a model to emulate?

Good governance or new governments

From Switzerland itself, the tone is rarely so self-promotional. In 1999, as part of a general constitutional overhaul, the country pledged to promote democracy abroad (article 54External link ). Even at the time, the new mandate didn't cause much fuss: it was already a foreign policy goal in the 1990s, and didn't feature heavily in debates around the public vote on the constitutional revision, which was accepted by 59% of voters.

Since then, the approach has remained pragmatic. Most of what Switzerland does for democracy tends to fall under the heading and budget of development aid: support for peacebuilding in Colombia, for example, or for women's financial literacy in Arab countries, or digital administration in UkraineExternal link – all things“not far from democracy promotion, but which avoid the term”, says Daniel Bochsler from the Central European University.

When it does engage in more political work, at least publicly, it can seem modest in scale – such as teaching Japanese studentsExternal link about Swiss direct democracy tools.

Meanwhile, judging success or failure is difficultExternal link for democracy promotion in general. Diplomats are by nature discreet, and things like anti-corruption projects don't tend to lead directly to regime change. And Switzerland is just one of various actors trying to either boost democracy abroad, or to undermine it.

Success or not? In Bhutan, decades of Swiss engagement helped the transition to democracy; less so in Tajikistan:

More More From absolutism to democracy in Bhutan: 50 years of Swiss support

This content was published on Sep 1, 2024 In 1975 Helvetas was the first international development organisation to work in Bhutan. It now plans to withdraw from the Himalayan country.

Read more: From absolutism to democracy in Bhutan: 50 years of Swiss suppor