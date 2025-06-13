Nuclear Weapons Spending Exceeded $100 Billion For First Time

Français fr Armes nucléaires: les dépenses ont franchi 100 milliards de dollars Original Read more: Armes nucléaires: les dépenses ont franchi 100 milliards de dollar

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Spending by the nine nuclear powers topped the $100 billion mark for the first time last year, according to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Armies (ICAN). This content was published on June 13, 2025 - 09:52 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

This represents an increase of more than $9 billion compared to 2023, the Geneva-based NGO said.

Every second, more than $3,160 are injected into these weapons, says ICAN, which was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017. The United States has seen the biggest increase, by $5.3 billion.

+“It's never been more important to eliminate nuclear weapons”

It spends more than all the other nuclear players combined, more than $56 billion. China follows with $12.5 billion, ahead of the British at just over $10 billion, who move up to third place.

The private sector has won at least $43.5 billion in contracts, while those in progress are worth at least $463 billion. New arrangements reached at least $20 billion last year.

Over five years, spending by the nine states officially equipped with this weaponry totalled almost $416 billion, an increase of 47%. ICAN repeats that the $100 billion spent last year could have been used to combat climate change and the loss of biodiversity, or for health.

At a time when the UN is increasingly facing liquidity problems, the amount would have paid for the organisation's budget almost 30 times over.

Nearly 100 countries have signed or are party to the Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty. Despite Parliament's request, Switzerland is still not one of them.

More More Initiative for Switzerland to back nuclear weapon ban launched

This content was published on Jul 2, 2024 The Alliance for a Nuclear Weapons Ban has launched a popular initiative for Switzerland to join the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

Read more: Initiative for Switzerland to back nuclear weapon ban launche