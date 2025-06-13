Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mol Assistant Undersecretary Meets Key International Delegates

Doha: In a series of strategic meetings at the 113th International Labour Conference, Assistant Undersecretary for Migrant Labour Affairs at Qatar's Ministry of Labour Hamad Faraj Dalmouk, engaged with key international labour leaders to discuss collaborative efforts in advancing global labour standards.

As part of his official programme, Dalmouk met with H E Mary Hilary Wani Pitia, Undersecretary at South Sudan's Ministry of Labour; Eng Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al‐Juraid, Chair of the National Committee for Labour Committees in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; and Ali Aybey, Director‐General for External Relations and the European Union at Turkey's Ministry of Labour and Social Security. Additionally, Dalmouk engaged with a delegation from Ghana's Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations.

The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation in labour affairs and exploring avenues for future partnership.

