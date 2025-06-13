De-Aromatic Solvent Market Set To Surge At 6.2% CAGR, To Reach US$ 4.37 Billion By 2035: Fact.MR Report

Rising environmental regulations and demand for low-odor, bio‐based solvents fuel robust growth in the Global De‐aromatic Solvent Market through 2035.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global de-aromatic solvents market is projected to experience strong growth from 2025 to 2035, largely driven by stringent environmental regulations and the gradual elimination of high-aromatic hydrocarbon solvents. According to Fact, the market is anticipated to increase in value from USD 2.40 billion in 2025 to USD 4.37 billion by 2035, reflecting a CAGR of 6.2%. This upward trend is supported by rising demand across applications such as paints, coatings, adhesives, and metalworking, where safer, low-odor, and less toxic solvent alternatives are gaining traction.Recent trends reveal a strategic pivot among manufacturers toward bio-based and ultra-low aromatic de-aromatic solvent grades. According to Fact, this shift is influenced not only by tightening regulatory standards but also by increasing customer demand for safer alternatives in sensitive applications like indoor coatings and printing inks. The Asia-Pacific region remains the frontrunner in both consumption and production, with China and India leading the way through expanding refining capacities and industrial manufacturing activities, as highlighted by the OECD.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Key PlayersExxon Mobil CorporationShell plcIdemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.NesteRaj Petro Specialities Pvt. Ltd.DHC Solvent Chemie GmbHAvani Petrochem Pvt. Ltd.Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.Chevron Phillips ChemicalTotal SACepsa ChemicalsGandhar Oil RefineryBASF SEEastman Chemical CompanyLyondellBasell IndustriesDe-Aromatic Solvent Demand Analysis and Market ImpactThe de-aromatic solvent industry operates within a complex and evolving value chain, where each participant influences market dynamics and growth patterns. At the foundation are raw material suppliers-primarily petrochemical producers-who provide key inputs like naphtha and other hydrocarbons essential for solvent production. These suppliers hold significant pricing power, with input costs closely tied to fluctuations in global crude oil markets. As a result, de-aromatic solvent producers face downstream pricing pressures and heightened volatility, particularly in regions dependent on imports for feedstock supply. Geopolitical developments further amplify these challenges, impacting supply stability and cost structures.De-aromatic solvent manufacturers play a pivotal role in the value chain, transforming raw feedstocks into application-specific products. Their responsibilities have evolved beyond production to include compliance with tightening environmental regulations, development of performance-enhancing solvent formulations, and adoption of sustainable practices. This shift reflects the industry's broader transition toward innovation and eco-conscious solutions, positioning manufacturers not just as suppliers but as key drivers of regulatory alignment and end-use performance. As such, their strategic direction significantly influences the market's trajectory and response to global trends.Country-Wise Analysis of De-Aromatic Solvent MarketThe U.S. market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2025 and 2035. Growth is fueled by rising demand from the aerospace, automotive, and industrial maintenance sectors, where compliance with stringent VOC emission norms is prompting a shift toward high-purity, low-aromatic solvents. The U.S. also stands out for its innovation-driven approach, with major chemical companies investing significantly in R&D and customized, sustainable solvent solutions to meet evolving application needs.China is expected to maintain a robust growth trajectory with a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period. As the world's largest production base, China continues to lead in solvent consumption for paints, varnishes, lubricants, and electronics. Government initiatives under the“Blue Sky” policies are reshaping the domestic chemical industry, promoting cleaner, high-performance formulations with lower toxicity-thereby accelerating the adoption of de-aromatic solutions.In Germany, the market is poised for moderate growth at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2025 to 2035. As the industrial core of the European Union, Germany hosts global chemical giants actively diversifying into low-aromatic grades to align with REACH regulations. German manufacturers emphasize precision formulations and high thermal stability, serving advanced applications in the automotive and high-speed rail sectors.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:SegmentationBy Flash Point :Low Flash Point SolventMedium Flash Point SolventHigh Flash Point SolventBy Boiling Point :Type 1 (150-200°C)Type 2 (200-240°C)Type 3 (> 240°C)By Application :Paint & Coatings FormulationPrinting Inks FormulationVarnishes FormulationWood Preservatives FormulationAdhesives and sealants FormulationCleaning Solvent FormulationDrilling FluidOthersBy Region :North AmericaLatin AmericaWestern EuropeSouth AsiaEast AsiaEastern EuropeMiddle East & AfricaCheck out More Related Studies Published by Fact:The global Sucralfate Market is projected to grow from USD 165.6 million in 2024 to USD 207.4 million by 2035, registering a CAGR of 2.1%.The tungsten carbide powder market is projected to rise from USD 23.78 billion in 2025 to USD 47.86 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.0%, according to Fact analysis.About Us:Fact is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay competitive.Contact:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team: ...Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

S. N. Jha

Fact

+1 628-251-1583

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.