Hakone Retreat Offers A Unique Highland Experience To Cool All Five Senses

However, Sengokuhara, where our retreat is located, sits in the highlands with an elevation of about 660 meters. According to meteorological studies, the temperature drops by approximately 0.6°C for every 100-meter increase in elevation. This means Sengokuhara can be around 4°C cooler than the city during the day. At dusk, a gentle breeze flows through the forest, sunlight filters softly through the trees, and the sounds of insects fill the air, creating a deeply soothing "highland evening" atmosphere.

Although Hakone is primarily associated with hot springs, its charm as a summer destination for escaping the heat is still not widely known. That's why we aim to highlight the hidden appeal of Hakone-as a refreshing summer retreat-through the natural advantages of Sengokuhara's elevation.

At Hakone Retreat före & villa 1/f, we are proud to offer a wide variety of seasonal programs that allow guests to experience "coolness", not only via the temperature but through immersive sensory experiences, providing an escape where nature soothes and refreshes the mind and body.

Seven Sensory Experiences to Embrace the Cool Highlands of Summer

1. Hyoseki Yoga (Daytime)

A quiet, self-paced yoga experience held inside Tawarai-kaku, a historic sukiya-style Japanese house. Guests are free to place yoga mats in their preferred spot and immerse themselves in the scent of wood and the refreshing morning or evening air. This is a time to breathe deeply, reconnect with nature, and gently reflect inward.

*Included for overnight guests.

2. Picnic Lunch Box

A special, summer-exclusive lunch box crafted by our chefs is ideal for enjoying in natural settings like Mt. Kintoki and Chisuji Falls, where the highland breeze and shade offer a serene escape. Indulge in this moment of outdoor luxury surrounded by filtered sunlight and cool air.

Price: from JPY 2,500 (tax included).

3. Hyoseki Co-Working Space (Private Room Rental)

A private room in the historic Hyoseki-kaku is available for rent as a quiet workation space. Surrounded by crisp highland air and tranquility, this creative setting promotes focus and inner calm. The view of greenery outside further expands your mental space.

Price: JPY 1,100 per hour (tax included).

*Available for overnight guests only, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

4. Higurashi 1/f (Hammocks on the Rooftop of könoha spa)

At dusk, relax on a hammock atop könoha spa in the villa 1/f area, enveloped by the sound of cicadas and the cool evening breeze. Revel in a moment of surrender, as your body unwinds and nature's tranquil symphony invites your senses to rest.

*Included for overnight guests.

5. Post-Bath Cool Down at free bird & terrace

After a refreshing soak, head to free bird & terrace to feel the gentle highland breeze, sip a chilled drink, and enjoy a sweet treat. This is a moment to cool down with all five senses, in peaceful harmony with nature.

*Included for overnight guests.

6. A Refreshing Drink at Hyoseki

Enjoy sparkling sake or chilled Japanese tea in the serene Japanese restaurant, Hyoseki. Take in the slow, quiet rhythm of the highlands and savor a moment of refined coolness.

*Included for overnight guests.

7. Beer Terrace at free bird & terrace

Relax with a cold drink in the free bird & terrace open-air lounge, where the evening breeze soothes both body and soul. It's an ideal setting for unwinding under the summer sky.

Period: July 8 - August 31, 2025

Price: from JPY 600 (tax included).

About Hakone Retreat före & villa 1/f

Nestled in the rich natural surroundings of Sengokuhara in the Hakone mountain range, Hakone Retreat före & villa 1/f offers a special relaxation space where guests are soothed by the seasonal beauty of nature. The property consists of two areas: the modern hotel, före, with 37 rooms, and villa 1/f, with 18 standalone cottages, including seven newly opened villas completed in August 2024. Facilities include the wood-fired cuisine restaurant WOODSIDE dining, the Japanese restaurant Hyoseki, the cafe & lounge, the ONSEN f hot spring, and the könoha spa. At free bird & terrace, guests are welcomed with inclusive seasonal beverages and welcome services while relaxing among ever-changing plants, swaying trees, the colors of the sky, and the scent of the breeze-an atmosphere reminiscent of a Nordic resort.

About Oriental Hotels & Resorts

Oriental Hotels & Resorts is a hotel chain brand operated by Hotel Management Japan Co., Ltd. With the concept of offering "distinctive and unique stay experiences," each hotel is designed to serve as a destination that engages the surrounding community. The brand includes Oriental Hotel, Hotel Oriental Express, and others, with a total of 16 hotels across Japan (4,169 guest rooms in total). Our membership program, CLUB ORIENTAL, offers exclusive benefits and plans and is free to join with no annual fees.

About Hotel Management Japan Co., Ltd.

Hotel Management Japan Co., Ltd. operates 24 hotels across Japan, with a total of 7,671 guest rooms (as of May 2025).

With a workforce of approximately 3,450 employees, the company manages its own brands, Oriental Hotel and Hotel Oriental Express, as well as a diverse range of global hotel brands, including Hilton, Sheraton, and Hotel Nikko.

SOURCE Hotel Management Japan Co., Ltd.