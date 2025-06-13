Nubia Partners With Twitch Rivals At Twitchcon Europe 2025, Igniting Competitive Passion Around Born To Win
nubia Neo 3 GT, High-Performance AI Gaming Smartphone Built around " Born to Win "
At the heart of the partnership is nubia Neo 3 GT, a high-performance gaming smartphone built around its "Born to Win" spirit - a belief in confident self-expression, fearless competition, and the relentless pursuit of victory. Powered by a cutting-edge 6nm octa-core chipset running at 2.7GHz, and paired with up to 24GB dynamic RAM and 256GB storage, the device handles demanding games with ease.
The standout Dual Gaming Shoulder Triggers offer console-like controls with high sampling rate and fast response, a unique feature in its segment. Users can customize button mapping, trigger Game Space instantly with both shoulders, and activate one-touch combos for quick skill execution. The triggers reduce screen interference, enhance accuracy in FPS and MOBA games, and provide vibration feedback for a console-like feel. The integrated Z-axis linear motor adds immersive haptic response to every movement.
An exceptional gaming experience is delivered through a 6.8-inch FHD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits peak brightness, while a large 4083mm2 VC cooling system with a multi-layer structure ensures stable performance during intense gaming sessions.
The gaming excellence extends to its innovative AI features, with the NeoTurbo AI engine and AI Game Space 3.0 working together to optimize performance through real-time scene recognition and behavioral learning. The AI Virtual Companion Demi provides smart gaming assistance with features like Demi Care, Demi Live, and Demi Alarm for enhanced focus and scheduling. For extended gaming sessions, the large battery with Bypass Charging technology enables direct power delivery without overheating. More than a gaming powerhouse, the nubia Neo 3 GT serves as an everyday companion for the young generation, seamlessly integrating professional gaming capabilities with practical features covering AI Photography, AI Translate and more for diverse user needs.
Immersive Experience Zone Takes Center Stage at TwitchCon Europe 2025
At TwitchCon Europe, nubia hosted an extensive program of activities designed to maximize brand exposure and community engagement. Attendees can visit the nubia interactive zone in the Twitch Rivals Arena featuring state-of-the-art gaming stations to get hands-on with nubia Neo 3 GT, experiencing the smartphone's extraordinary gaming performance with its unique Dual Gaming Shoulder Triggers and AI Game Space. Featured streamers led intense battles, showcasing the exceptional power of nubia Neo 3 GT. Daily competitions let attendees compete using nubia Neo 3 GT for exclusive prizes and merchandise.
nubia Neo 3 series launched in March 2025 globally, with the Free Fire Co-Branded Edition following in May 2025 across Southeast Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, Europe, and other global markets.
