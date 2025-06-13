George C. Chaconas Of Performance Brokerage Services Advises On The Purchase Of Gateway Harley-Davidson In St. Louis, Missouri

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Gateway Harley-Davidson has proudly served the St. Louis community since 1948. Originally founded as Broadway Harley-Davidson by Earl Widman, a World War II D-Day veteran and member of the American Motorcycle Association Hall of Fame, the dealership quickly became a trusted destination for motorcycle enthusiasts in the region. In 2002, the dealership was relocated a few miles south of Interstate 55, near historic Route 66, where it currently resides. Visible from the dealership is the iconic Gateway Arch, a symbol long associated with the city and its history.

Matt Chiappetta, who owned Gateway Harley-Davidson from 2016 to 2025, continues to operate Open Road Harley-Davidson in Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin.

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of nearly 400 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. George C. Chaconas, Senior Partner, Courtney A. Bernhard, Partner, and Juan C. Pardo, Partner of the Harley-Davidson & Powersports Division for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive buy-side advisors for this transaction.

George Chaconas commented, "It was very exciting to once again exclusively represent Evan Schipper and his family in the acquisition of Gateway Harley-Davidson in St. Louis, marking their fourth Harley-Davidson dealership transaction through our firm. This strategic move allowed Evan to consolidate by closing Doc's Harley-Davidson and merging it with Gateway Harley-Davidson under one new ownership-St. Louis Harley-Davidson. I am very grateful and blessed to have helped facilitate this transaction and support Evan, and I wish him continued success and growth. I would also like to wish Matt Chiappetta success in the future, as we were previously privileged to assist him in acquiring Open Road Harley-Davidson in his hometown of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin."

Evan Schipper has been part of the Harley-Davidson industry since 2006. The Schipper family owns five Harley-Davidson dealerships located in Fort Wayne (Indiana), Louisville (Kentucky), St. Louis (Missouri), Evansville (Indiana), and Perrysburg (Ohio).

Evan Schipper merged Gateway Harley-Davidson with Doc's Harley-Davidson, relocating inventory to the Gateway location. Evan Schipper shared, "We are excited to consolidate the market and provide more product, events, and a bigger staff to best support the St. Louis riding community."

Gateway Harley-Davidson will be renamed St. Louis Harley-Davidson and will remain at its current location at 3600 Lemay Ferry Road in St. Louis, Missouri.

