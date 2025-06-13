Uganda: Speaker Cautions Accounting Officers On Public Resources

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, has called on accounting officers to ensure the prudent, efficient, and effective use of public resources in accordance the Public Finance Management Act, 2015.

Speaker Among was speaking in Kololo where Parliament met to receive the national budget for the financial year 2025/2026 on Thursday, 12 June 2025.

Among used the occasion to raise critical issues that emerged during Parliament's budget scrutiny process and reaffirmed the House's bipartisan commitment to national development.

“Much as politics and contestation go hand in hand, when it comes to matters of national development, this Parliament puts Uganda first regardless of political affiliation,” she said.

She emphasized several priority areas that require immediate attention such as strengthening oversight and implementation of wealth creation initiatives such as the Parish Development Model (PDM), Youth Livelihood Fund, Uganda Women Entrepreneurship Programme (UWEP), and Social Assistance Grant for Empowerment (SAGE).

She also highlighted that enforcing implementation of high-impact projects under the fourth National Development Plan (NDP IV) to achieve the country's strategic goals and enhancing budget discipline by compelling Accounting Officers to adhere strictly to approved budgets and work plans is crucial for Uganda's progress.

She established that there is a need to reduce supplementary budget requests by adhering to requirements of the Public Finance Management Act, which limits them to unavoidable, unforeseeable, and absorbable expenditures

Among further noted that the FY2025/2026 budget was passed by Parliament on 15th May 2025, in compliance with Section 14 of the Public Finance Management Act and Parliament's Rules of Procedure.

She highlighted key milestones achieved in the budget process, including:

· Approval of the National Budget Framework Paper (2025/2026 –2029/2030) on 30th January 2025.

· Consideration of Ministerial Policy Statements between 9th and 16th April 2025.

· Passage of seven revenue-related bills on 13th and 14th May 2025 to facilitate budget financing.

She praised Parliament's efficiency, attributing it to cooperation among the Legislature, Executive, Judiciary, and civil society.

“Together, we met all legal and constitutional timelines and adequately scrutinized the budget,” she said.

She urged continued civic engagement during the implementation and accountability phases, stressing the importance of public participation as a pillar of democracy and good governance.

In a separate communication, the Speaker confirmed and named nine legislators who had switched from their original party.

“We wish these Members well as they exercise their right to freedom of association, as enshrined in article 29 of the constitution,” she said.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Parliament of the Republic of Uganda.