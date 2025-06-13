Women Break Gender Barriers In Somalia's Construction Industry



Some women in Somalia have found work in its male-dominated construction industry, proving that skill, not gender, determines success.

Women employees want to become mentors and role models in their communities, inspiring others to pursue nontraditional work and to believe in their own potential. World Bank support for an urban resilience project has helped elevate the livelihoods of 494,910 beneficiaries in some Somali cities and employed 583 women.

In Somalia's capital of Mogadishu, where the construction industry has long been dominated by men, two women are among those reshaping that narrative. Farhiya Abdikadir Mohamed and Halima Abukar have found jobs in road building through the World Bank-backed Somalia Urban Resilience Project – Phase II , also known as the Nagaad Project.

The Nagaad Project has so far benefitted 494,910 people (49%) out of the one million project target through its investments in urban infrastructure in six Somali cities: Mogadishu, Garowe, Baidoa, Kismayo, Dhusamareeb and Beledweyne. Of those reached, 51% are women and 14% are Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). The infrastructure they've been working on includes 34 km of roads-with integrated solar streetlights, sidewalks, roadside drainage, and greening-as well as a 145-meter bridge and 6 km of rehabilitated drainage. With works covering an additional 53 km of roads and 2 km of drainage ongoing across the six cities, the project is expected to reach an additional 700,000 upon completion – and to exceed its target of one million beneficiaries.

Its municipal drought response has supported 1,056,397 Somalis, of whom 63% are women and 82% are IDPs. The project aims to improve local government capacity for service delivery and strengthen urban infrastructure and resilience against climate shocks, such as intense heat and flash floods.

In a busy construction site in the Shangaani district of Mogadishu, the scent of asphalt lingers, heavy machinery rumbles, and workers move in synchronized precision. Among them, two figures stand out-not because they are out of place, but because they symbolize a long overdue change.

Propelled by strength and need

Farhiya and Halima, once hesitant to step into this male-dominated field, now walk with confidence among their colleagues, their safety vests gleaming like emblems of progress.

For Farhiya, the idea of working in construction was once unthinkable.“I grew up in a society where women were expected to take on traditional roles, caregiving, teaching, or running small businesses,” she says.“I was always interested in how things were built and watched the men working on roads, wondering why women weren't part of it.”

Her opportunity came through the Nagaad recruitment drive. She was doubtful at first: She wondered if she could handle the physical labor and if the men would accept her. She pushed forward instead, convincing herself that if men could do it, she too could succeed.

On the other hand, Halima, a mother of seven, was driven by necessity. She had worked as a tea seller, cleaner, and tailor, but none of those jobs brought financial stability.“When I heard about the opportunity to work in construction, I wasn't sure I could do it,” she said.“But I had no other choice. My children needed me to be strong.”

Both women faced immense challenges. The heat was unrelenting and the labor shattering. Yet, the heaviest burden was the resounding doubt of their male colleagues.“The first time I picked up a shovel, some men laughed,” Halima said.“They said I wouldn't last a week!”

Neither backed down, throwing themselves into their work with determination. Slowly, perceptions began to shift. The same men who had once doubted them started recognizing their skills.“They no longer see us as women trying to do a man's job,” said Farhiya.“They see us as fellow workers.” Supported by the Nagaad Project, they received training in safety protocols, operating machinery, and laying asphalt.

Mohamed Sheikh Ahmed, Community Engagement Specialist at the Banaadir Regional Administration's Project Implementation Unit, witnessed their transformation firsthand.“Halima and Farhiya are among the hardest workers,” he stated.“They've proven that women can do this job just as well as men. This is not just about roads or employment, it's about shifting mindsets and building a future where gender does not limit potential.”

Personal and communal empowerment

The change was more than professional, it was personal.“This job gave me independence,” said Farhiya.“I no longer rely on anyone for support. That alone is worth every challenge I have faced.” Halima's life, too, has been transformed. She can now afford rent, food, and school fees for her children.“I don't worry about how I'll feed my kids,” she said.“This job gave me life and hope.”

Both Halima and Farhiya now dream of jobs beyond their current roles. Halima wants to train and mentor other women, helping them build confidence and skills. Farhiya aspires to lead construction projects as a site supervisor and to be a role model.“I want to be an example to show that women can rise to the top in any field,” she declared.

The most profound impact has been on their communities.“My neighbors used to say construction wasn't for women,” Halima said.“Now, they ask me how to join!” They are mentoring others, encouraging young women to explore paths once considered off-limits.“There's no such thing as 'men's work' or 'women's work',” she said.“If you have the skill and determination, you can do anything.”

Their journey is far from over. As they stand on the newly constructed roads of Mogadishu, they know they have already started to pave the way for future generations of Somali women.

