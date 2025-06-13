403
Brazil's B3 Climbs For Third Day As Petrobras Leads, Technicals Show Cautious Optimism
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Bovespa Index closed Thursday, June 12, 2025, at 137,799.74, up 0.49% for its third consecutive gain, according to official B3 data. This move came as Petrobras and Embraer led advances, while fiscal policy and global cues kept gains in check.
The session's narrative centered on dividend expectations from Petrobras and robust demand forecasts for Embraer, while the broader market balanced domestic fiscal uncertainty and global risk appetite.
Petrobras shares rose 2.78% on the NYSE to $12.40, supported by government signals favoring extraordinary dividends to help meet fiscal targets. Embraer also outperformed, driven by positive global demand projections for its aircraft.
On the losing side, MRV Engenharia suffered as debate over new real estate tax measures triggered profit-taking, despite the stock's double-digit year-to-date gain.
Trading volumes in the main ETF tracker, BOVA11, remained steady at 534,668 units, reflecting a measured but persistent risk appetite. The index's performance over the last three sessions, with a cumulative gain of 1.55%, marked the strongest streak since late May.
However, the Ibovespa still sits 1.65% below its all-time high of 140,109.63, set less than a month ago. Technical analysis of the daily chart reveals a market in cautious recovery.
Ibovespa Maintains Bullish Structure Amid Consolidation Signs
The index trades above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, signaling an underlying uptrend. The MACD histogram shows a recent bullish crossover, but with modest momentum.
The RSI stands at 54.42, indicating neither overbought nor oversold conditions. Bollinger Bands have narrowed, suggesting reduced volatility and a possible consolidation phase.
The Ichimoku Cloud confirms price action above the cloud, supporting a bullish bias, but the cloud's narrowing hints at limited upside unless new catalysts emerge.
The four-hour chart echoes this view. The RSI at 56.51 and a rising MACD suggest short-term momentum is positive, but resistance near 138,000 remains firm. Support levels cluster around 136,900 to 137,200, with sustained buying needed to break higher.
Compared to global peers, Brazil's B3 lagged the S&P 500 and Dow Jones, which also closed higher on Thursday, buoyed by strong technology sector earnings and resilient economic data.
However, the Ibovespa's year-to-date return of over 13% keeps it competitive among major emerging markets. Top gainers for the session included Embraer and Petrobras, while MRV Engenharia and BRF led losses.
The market's tone remains measured, with investors watching domestic fiscal developments and global trade policy for direction. The technical setup points to cautious optimism, but a clear breakout will require stronger conviction from both local and international investors.
