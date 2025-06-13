403
Bitcoin Slumps As Macro Pressures And Technical Signals Trigger Broad Crypto Decline
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bitcoin's price dropped sharply over the past 24 hours, falling from a high of $108,000 on June 12 to around $104,000 on June 13, 2025, according to official price feeds and chart data.
This $4,000 decline wiped out gains from earlier in the week and set the tone for a risk-off session across the entire crypto sector. The move followed a similar pattern in global equity markets.
Renewed inflation concerns and speculation about higher interest rates pushed investors to reduce risk exposure. The 4-hour Bitcoin chart shows a decisive breakdown below key support levels.
The price now sits under the 200-period moving average, a widely watched technical indicator for trend direction. The MACD, a momentum indicator, displays a clear bearish crossover with the histogram deep in negative territory.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on this timeframe has plunged to 29.49, indicating that the market entered oversold conditions. Bollinger Bands show price action pressing against the lower band, reflecting heightened volatility.
This suggests a potential for a short-lived technical bounce, but no reversal appears yet. On the daily chart, Bitcoin's price failed to hold above the $106,000–$108,000 resistance zone.
The MACD remains bearish, and the RSI has retreated to 47.31, moving closer to the oversold threshold but not yet extreme. Price action has slipped below the short-term moving averages.
It now tests the lower edge of the Ichimoku Cloud , a key area that often signals a shift in trend if breached. The 200-day moving average remains far below current levels, suggesting that while the long-term uptrend is not yet broken, the market faces significant short-term headwinds.
Ethereum mirrored Bitcoin 's decline, with its market capitalization dropping 1.55% from the previous day, now standing at $339.29 billion. This marks a 20.7% fall from a year ago, highlighting persistent weakness despite recent institutional inflows.
ETF data from early June showed Bitcoin ETFs experiencing net outflows, while Ethereum ETFs attracted new capital, but this support proved insufficient to stem the broader selloff.
Altcoins also suffered, though 23% managed to outperform Bitcoin in the same period. Analysts attribute this to shifting market dynamics, with some altcoins benefiting from increased on-chain activity and rising decentralized exchange volumes.
However, the trend remains fragile, as most altcoins tracked Bitcoin's downward move. Macroeconomic factors played a decisive role. Reports confirm that trade tensions, inflation, and interest rate expectations have increased volatility in both traditional and crypto markets.
When the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled possible rate hikes, digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum saw immediate, sharp declines. Trading volumes spiked as investors rushed to adjust positions.
In summary, the last 24 hours saw Bitcoin and the broader crypto market react to a combination of technical breakdowns and macroeconomic pressures.
The charts confirm a loss of bullish momentum, with key indicators pointing to oversold conditions but no clear sign of reversal. Market participants remain cautious, watching for stabilization before considering new positions.
